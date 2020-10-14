Google Pixel 5 review: Android 11 is clean and clever, long battery life, and well-built, but stagnating camera performance and other phones offer better value (Chris Velazco/Engadget)

Home Technology Google Pixel 5 review: Android 11 is clean and clever, long battery...

Chris Velazco / Engadget:

Google Pixel 5 review: Android 11 is clean and clever, long battery life, and well-built, but stagnating camera performance and other phones offer better value  —  In which a mostly great device falls victim to tough competition.  —  6m ago,nbsp; —  It used to be that, if you bought a Google Pixel …

