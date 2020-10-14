Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.07% By .com

.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.07%, while the index added 0.05%, and the index added 0.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 4.69% or 4.65 points to trade at 103.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.62% or 0.445 points to end at 27.915 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 1.59% or 0.540 points to 34.405 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.54% or 0.850 points to trade at 54.460 at the close. Bayer AG NA (DE:) declined 1.47% or 0.66 points to end at 44.27 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was down 1.32% or 1.72 points to 128.60.

The top performers on the MDAX were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.41% to 4.308, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was up 4.15% to settle at 50.45 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 3.47% to close at 119.400.

The worst performers were Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which was down 4.84% to 93.400 in late trade, Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which lost 4.04% to settle at 22.310 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.41% to 23.070 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.06% to 13.820, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.47% to settle at 119.400 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which gained 2.86% to close at 122.400.

The worst performers were Drillisch AG (DE:) which was down 2.78% to 20.310 in late trade, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.41% to settle at 23.070 and Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.00% to 73.500 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 345 to 321 and 83 ended unchanged.

Shares in Delivery Hero AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.69% or 4.65 to 103.85. Shares in Bayer AG NA (DE:) fell to 5-year lows; down 1.47% or 0.66 to 44.27. Shares in Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.06% or 0.790 to 13.820. Shares in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.86% or 3.400 to 122.400.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.46% to 25.03.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.62% or 11.75 to $1906.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.54% or 0.62 to hit $40.82 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.53% or 0.65 to trade at $43.10 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.09% to 1.1755, while EUR/GBP fell 0.61% to 0.9023.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 93.350.

