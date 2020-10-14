George Floyd’s son, Quincy Floyd, says he watches video ‘over and over’

Mr Floyd’s killing sparked months of Black Lives Matter protests across the US and the world.

Speaking to UK broadcaster Sky News, his son Quincy Floyd said he “can’t stop watching the video” which showed a police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck, while surrounded by other officers.

Chauvin knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck while restraining him for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The restraint was captured on video, which quickly circulated across the world.

“The knee on his neck so he couldn’t breathe, calling out for his momma… it’s devastating. I have chills just thinking about what he was saying”, he said.

The interview with Quincy Floyd comes as his father would have celebrated his 47th birthday on Wednesday.