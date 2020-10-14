FSB releases recommendations to regulate ‘global stablecoins’ such as Libra By Cointelegraph

FSB releases recommendations to regulate ‘global stablecoins’ such as Libra
The G20’s financial watchdog, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), has published regulatory recommendations opposing the trans-national ambitions of “global stablecoins,” such as Facebook’s Libra project.
The FSB’s report offers regulatory recommendations to G20 member states and the broader international community intended to prevent stablecoin projects from using opportunities for “regulatory arbitrage” and becoming embedded within the financial structures of national economies.
