Fortuna reports production of 2.1 million ounces of silver and 12,791 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortuna Silver Mines

Inc.(NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI)reports production results for the third quarter of 2020 from its two operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine in Mexico and the Caylloma Mine in Peru. The Company produced 2.1 million ounces of silver and 12,791 ounces of gold, plus base metal by-products. Silver and gold production for the first nine months of 2020 totaled 5.2 million ounces and 29,992 ounces, respectively. At the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, the Company withdrew its production and cost guidance for 2020 until further notice, due to the uncertainties related to the impact caused by COVID-19 constraints on the Company’s business and operations (refer to Fortuna news release dated April 2, 2020).

ThirdQuarter Production Highlights

Silver production of 2,127,746 ounces; 10 percent increase over Q3 2019

Gold production of 12,791 ounces; 12 percent increase over Q3 2019

Lead production of 6,702,053 pounds; 6 percent decrease over Q3 2019

Zinc production of 10,313,225 pounds; 10 percent decrease over Q3 2019

Cash cost 1 for San Jose is US$67.6/t

Cash cost1 for Caylloma is US$82.6/t

Consolidated Operating Highlights