Five Bollywood films that are all set to rerelease in theatres

The coronavirus pandemic impacted the entire world. The rising cases in India forced the government to enforce a nationwide lockdown. The entertainment industry in particular faced a massive blow as film releases as well as production work came to a complete halt.

Now, with the nation moving into the unlockdown phase, life is slowly returning to normal. The government recently announced that thetares could be reopened. This comes as a big boost to the entertainment industry. While we’re yet to see new releases hit the theatres, cinema owners have decided to re-release some films to examine the eagerness of the audience to come to theatres. Industry sources revealed that films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Kedarnath and Thappad will be re- eleased in the theatres from the coming week. While this is an already impressive line up, more films are expected to be added to the list.

