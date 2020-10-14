Five biggest storylines for 2020 NBA offseason

The unprecedented, literally yearlong NBA season ended with a boom in the form of the Los Angeles Lakers capturing their first championship since 2010. Even with the 2019-20 season finally over, there will be little rest for the weary because the NBA offseason is rapidly approaching, albeit a bit more slowly than in a typical year. Even though we don’t know when the 2020-21 regular season will officially start, there’s still a lot of excitement to see what moves teams will make in the draft and free agency and through trades. The coaching carousel is in full swing as well. Five coaching jobs remain available in the Rockets, Pelicans, Pacers, Clippers and Thunder.

The 2021 offseason has way more obvious firepower with a deep pool of superstar free agents, but the 2020 edition will be intriguing in its own right due to the nuances of how teams maneuver ahead of that more momentous class.

The right move could win it all. Just ask the Lakers, who swung the NBA championship pendulum in their favor after acquiring Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision will have ripple effects across the league