Farhan Akhtar wishes Zoya Akhtar on her birthday with an adorable throwback photo

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are two of the most talented siblings in the industry. Be it their collaborations on the screen or their bond off it, Farhan and Zoya share a beautiful dynamic and have a very supportive relationship.

Wishing his big sister on her 48th birthday, Farhan shared an adorable throwback picture with a sweet message for Zoya. Posting a monochrome picture from their childhood, Farhan and Zoya can be seen resting on a trolley as Zoya smiles for the camera with a doll in her hand. He captioned the picture, “Happy birthday to someone who I know is always watching over me. Love you @zoieakhtar .. wish you a great year. #siblinglove Ps: please return the trolley now. Thanks.”

