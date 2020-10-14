F1 news | Fernando Alonso’s Renault optimism after Daniel Ricciardo’s strong performances

Fernando Alonso is suddenly hopeful that his Renault F1 return won’t merely be a matter of making up the numbers, thanks to Daniel Ricciardo’s strong performances.

Ricciardo sits fourth in the drivers’ standings after claiming his first podium for Renault at last weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix, the highlight of a recent upswing in results.

While Ricciardo has had a mostly frustrating time with the French team, he trails only reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas (both Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in the standings. It attests to both his enduring quality as a driver and the significant improvements made to the Renault car.

Yet with Ricciardo headed to McLaren next season, dual world champion Alonso will be the man to enjoy the next phase of the team’s competitiveness. He will fill Ricciardo’s seat at age 39 and now has something to work with.

“I think he wasn’t expecting that much initially for 2021,” Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul told Sky F1.

“But the more things are progressing through this season and improving, I think he is excited. But we’re still trying to manage expectations between ’21 and ’22.”

Daniel Ricciardo drives his Renault during qualifying for the F1 Eifel Grand Prix. (AP)

Alonso finished 11th in the drivers’ standings in his last F1 stint, driving for McLaren before the team’s rise in fortunes.

“I watch every race,” Alonso said. “I’m in the weekend even from a distance. I follow every lap.

“The podium was very well deserved, finally. I’m so happy for everyone.

“I know what the team is capable of and I know the prospects for the future are good. The podium is a thing that had to happen.

“Most important thing is to follow the trend that we see now, keep the momentum into next year, especially for 2022, and I think we know how to do it.”

Fernando Alonso after winning 24 Hours of Le Mans. (Getty)

Renault is fifth in the constructors’ standings, between McLaren and ailing giant Ferrari. Mercedes, Red Bull and Racing Point are the top three.

Ricciardo leads both McLaren drivers in the standings, with Lando Norris sixth and Carlos Sainz well down in 11th. Sainz beat Ricciardo to the Ferrari seat of Sebastian Vettel for next season though currently, that seems a blessing in disguise for the Australian.

After a dismal 2019 marred by poor reliability, Ricciardo has had just one DNF this season, at the opening Austrian Grand Prix. He has since finished 10 consecutive races, with all but two placings inside the top 10.