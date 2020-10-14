ESPN updates television schedule for SEC football games

SEC Network

Photo: SEC Network

Due to COVID-19 game postponements, ESPN has updated its television schedule for Saturday, Oct. 17.

UMass at Georgia Southern will shift from ESPNU to ESPN2. Ole Miss at Arkansas is now on SEC Network and No. 11 Texas A,amp;M at Mississippi State is now on ESPN. All games will stay at their originally scheduled times.

Additionally, two SEC games postponed this week, LSU at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri, will be aired on an ESPN network on Saturday, Dec. 12, with time and network to be announced at a later date.

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.