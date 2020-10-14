Enock Mpianzi death: Parktown Boys’ High principal’s dismissal triggers parents as they sue for R20m

According to the family’s legal representative, they believe the dismissal of Parktown Boys’ High’s principal is still not justice for their son.

Enock Mpianzi died while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp in January.

The parents are suing for R10 million each.

The news of Parktown Boys’ High School principal Malcolm Williams being served with a dismissal notice from the Gauteng education department has opened wounds for the family of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi who was swept away in the Crocodile River earlier this year.

Mpianzi was attending the school’s orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge near Brits in the North West on 15 January.

reported the teenager was last seen when a makeshift raft he and others were on overturned in the river, hours after they arrived at the camp. His body was found two days later.

Williams was found guilty of allowing the trip to go ahead without approval from the department and for not ensuring a correct roll call for pupils who attended the camp.

Speaking to on Wednesday, the family’s legal representative, Wikus Stely of Ian Levitt Attorneys, said: “They are battling and they are struggling to deal with it. They accept and they welcome the dismissal but it doesn’t do anything.”

READ | Enock Mpianzi tragedy: Parktown Boys’ High Grade 8 camp was unauthorised

Mpianzi’s parents, Ekily Guy Intamba and Anto Mpianzi, are suing Williams, the department, Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge and the school’s governing body for R20 million.

Summons issued on 3 September, which has seen and Steyl confirmed, state the wrongful conduct of the defendants – the school, department, lodge and governing body – caused Enock’s death.

“Enock’s constitutional rights were violated and shocked the South African public and specifically the plaintiffs who also have a claim against the defendants in terms of Section 38 of the Constitution.

“For this, the plaintiffs claim from the defendants, jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved, general damages in the amount of R10 000 000 per plaintiff plus interest at the prescribed rate from date of demand to the date of final payment.”

Steyl said the summons was filed in the High Court in Pretoria a while ago but took to be issued to the defendants.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.