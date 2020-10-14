Engineers and Geoscientists BC Celebrates 2020 Award Winners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Engineers and Geoscientists BC is pleased to recognize outstanding engineering and geoscience professionals through our annual awards program, which includes our 2020 President’s Awards, Sustainability Award, Mentor of the Year Award, and Editorial Award.

The President’s Awards are British Columbia’s top awards for professional engineers and geoscientists and celebrate exemplary professional, technical, and community contributions made by registrants of Engineers and Geoscientists BC. These awards honour seven recipients who are committed to improving and protecting the health and well-being of the people in BC every single day.

“The President’s Awards celebrate engineers and geoscientists who are leaders in public safety, quality, and innovation,” said Ann English, P.Eng., FEC, FCSSE, CEO and Registrar of Engineers and Geoscientists BC. “From designing resilient infrastructure to understanding BC’s unique geological profile, to developing new technology and teaching methods, these industry leaders are at the forefront of shaping innovation and growth in British Columbia. We are proud to recognize their outstanding contributions to our province.”

The award recipients, their respective category, and city of residence are as follows:

Award Name Award Recipient City C.

J. Westerman Memorial Award Dr. Robert Moore, P.Eng. Vancouver, BC R.

A. McLachlan Memorial Award Dr. Loretta Li, P.Eng. Vancouver, BC Meritorious Achievement Award Dr. Tony T.Y. Yang, P.Eng. Vancouver, BC D.

C. Lambert Professional Service Award Don Dobson, P.Eng. Kelowna, BC Community Service Award Dr. Gord Lovegrove, P.Eng. Kelowna, BC Teaching Award of Excellence Dr. Peter Ostafichuk, P.Eng. Vancouver, BC Young Professional Award David Ellis, P.Eng. Victoria, BC

Engineers and Geoscientists BC is also pleased to recognize the 2020 Sustainability, Mentor of the Year, and Editorial Award winners:

The City of Vancouver’s 63rdand YukonGreen Infrastructure Plaza is awarded the 2020 Sustainability Award for demonstrating a commitment to sustainable practices. The project treats and manages runoff and supports the diversion of rainwater from the sewer system. Deyanira Dominguez, P.Eng., is awarded the 2020 Mentor of the Year Award for excellence in leadership and support of future professional engineers through Engineers and Geoscientists BC’s Mentoring Program. Pattie Amison, P.Geo., Nick Sargent, P.Geo., and Jacqueline Foley, Geo.L., are awarded the 2020 Editorial Award for their co-authored article “Taming a Rogue Well”, which appeared in the March/April 2020 edition of Innovation.

For citations on the award winners and more information on Engineers and Geoscientists BC’s awards program, visit egbc.ca/awards.

About Engineers and Geoscientists BC

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia is the regulatory and licensing body for the engineering and geoscience professions in BC. To protect the public, we maintain robust standards for entry to the professions, and comprehensive regulatory tools to support engineers and geoscientists in meeting professional and ethical obligations. If these standards are not met, we take action through our investigation and discipline processes.

