E! Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month With J Balvin & More!

Victor also opened up about what National Hispanic Heritage Month means to him: “It’s very important for me because, you know, when I was growing up I had both sides of it—I was very much embedded in the Black side, my Black culture and my Black family, and I was heavily involved, obviously, in my Latin side [too].”

“I want to make that sure my daughter has those same relationships and those same experiences coming from a Latin household like I did,” he said, referring to 8-year-old Kennedy.

“My grandmother danced every single day in the living room from 2:00 until, like, 10:00 p.m.,” Victor added. “It was just a thing, it was what she did. Now when we’re here, we have dance offs all the time. [Kennedy] likes to dance the salsa more than I do, believe it or not.”