Draya Michele Overjoyed She Could Save Teenage Girls From Potential ‘Predator’

Instagram

Hearing a man possibly in his 40s trying to make two young girls be interested in him, the star decides to leave ‘the girls a note with the waiter and prayed that they received it because I had to leave.’

–

Draya Michele is so happy she could save young girls from getting attacked by potential male predators. The 35-year-old media personality took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 13 to explain what happened.

Draya explained in her post that it all started after she saw a man, possibly in his 40s, trying to make two young girls be interested in him using his flashy car, association with YouTubers and many more at a restaurant. He also offered them “investments in their business and expensive gifts.” Hearing their conversation, she was “utterly disgusted” to the point that she could not even finish her breakfast.

In the end, Draya decided to leave “the girls a note with the waiter and prayed that they received it because I had to leave.” The note read, “Dear young girls, please do not listen to that man. He is too old and not as connected as he seems. Be careful.” The star additionally put her Instagram handle so that they could trust her.

Fortunately, they trusted her and managed to escape from the said man. One of them slid into her DM to thank you for giving them such a note, to which Draya replied, “You girls be safe out there and if you have any questions, I’m here to answer! Sorry for the typos. I’m just happy and glad you got the note.”

Encouraging her followers to do the same, Draya wrote, “Moral is. If you see something. Say something. Do something. Protect our children and the impressionable. I’m blessed everyday to have this platform. And I made sure to make good use of it.”

Draya was showered with praises after she posted the stories. “So thankful for women like this. I do this. Im 40 and have no idea what it feels like to be attracted to a 19 year old,” one said. “This stole my heart. We need more of this from women in general,” another commented, while someone else wrote, “Really thankful for her for this. Not a lot of people will do this.”