DraftKings Picks Week 6: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Week 6 of the NFL season is here and with it comes another solid NFL DFS slate. Four teams are on bye this week — the Saints, Seahawks, Raiders, and Chargers — and with it, a lot of the top-tier players and mid-tier values are gone. Without Alvin Kamara, DK Metcalf, Darren Waller, etc., most DFS players will have to make balanced lineups that target a couple of sleepers since there isn’t a lot of ways to spend up. Our Week 6 DraftKings tournament lineup will try to identify some of these values while capitalizing on an opportunity to avoid the bottom-dollar guys we sometimes target in more loaded slates.

Our strategy this week was to spend down at QB, which is usually a good move, and capitalize on some of the favorable matchups that top receivers are facing this week. Per usual, we’re targeting the weakest defenses on the slate. The Falcons are our top defense to exploit ,and as a result, we have a Vikings RB-WR stack in play that offers a lot of upside. Other defenses we’re targeting include the Jets, Eagles, Jaguars, and Washington.

Aside from the contrarian RB-WR stack we’re employing, we have a traditional QB-WR stack in play, as well. We also considered a Steelers WR-TE stack at one point but wanted to get involved in a few different games, so we ultimately decided against that. Either way though, it’s definitely a good week to stack, and there are plenty of solid options for fantasy owners to target.

This lineup is for Week 6 DraftKings main slate tournaments.