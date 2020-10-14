Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Under Investigation By LAPD For Alleged Embezzlement!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Bad news for Nicole Young, the estranged wife of Dr. Dre, as she is reportedly under investigation for embezzlement by the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre’s business partner, Larry Chatman, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department accusing Nicole of withdrawing nearly $400,000 from the business account without authorization. 

The LAPD reportedly looked into it and determined that Dre’s account was missing $385,029. Chatman believes she stole this money and embezzled the cash. Dre did not report the money as missing but police are now investigating the missing amount.

