Donald Trump’s Youngest Son Makes Full Recovery After Testing Positive for Covid-19

According First Lady Melania Trump, Barron has been declared coronavirus-free after he originally tested positive for the virus but experienced no symptoms.

U.S. leader Donald Trump‘s youngest son, Barron, has made a full recovery after contracting coronavirus, according to his mum.

Melania Trump has revealed the teenager tested positive for COVID-19, along with his parents, but experienced no symptoms.

In an essay published on the White House website on Wednesday (14Oct20), the First Lady spoke about her experience with the disease and explained her 14-year-old also tested positive.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son,” she wrote. “To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’ My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive.”

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

The U.S. leader confirmed he and Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet he posted on 2 October. Later that day, he checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland with vital signs that were said to be “very concerning.”

He was discharged four days later and has since returned to the campaign trail, testing negative for the coronavirus on multiple occasions, according to his doctors.

In her essay, Melania reveals she experienced “body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.”

“I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food,” she wrote. “We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received.”