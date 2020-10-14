Donald Trump’s town hall event to compete with Joe Biden’s

Mr Trump and Mr Biden were originally scheduled to participate in the second presidential debate Thursday night, but the event was eventually canceled after Mr Trump objected to the virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates in light of Mr Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis.

“The event is set to take place outdoors and in accordance with the guidelines set forth by health officials, also consistent with all government regulations,” Hoda Kotb said on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday.

National Institutes of Health Clinical Director Clifford Lane said in a statement to NBC News that they have concluded, via PCR test analysis, “with a high degree of confidence” that Mr Trump is “not shedding infectious virus.”

The event will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie, who will sit 3.65 metres from the President. Attendees will be required to wear face masks.