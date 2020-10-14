Donald Trump’s son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, displays no symptoms

US First Lady Melania Trump has revealed her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus, but has no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said in a White House statement that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

“My fear came true when he was tested again, and it came up positive,” she said.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their teenage son Barron Trump have all been diagnosed with coronavirus. (AP)

“Luckily, he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.”

When asked about his youngest son, President Donald Trump replied: “Barron’s fine,”

The First Lady said she was hit by a “roller coaster of symptoms” during her diagnosis.

“I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the .”

Mrs Trump said she concentrated on taking vitamins and healthy food to recover.

“We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr Conley and his team.”

She also said her illness made her reflect on the hundreds of thousands of Americans diagnosed with COVID-19.

In this Aug. 16, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump, right, and his son Barron Trump wave from the top of the steps to Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)