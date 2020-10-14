Donald Trump’s son Barron tested positive for Covid-19 after his parents caught virus

President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron has tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms.

First Lady Melania Trump told how the youngster contracted the virus after both of his parents tested positive.

In a statement posted on the White House website, Melania said: “It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received – I tested positive for COVID-19.

“To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son.

“To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive.”

Melania said her ‘strong’ teenager showed no symptoms.

She added: “In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same so we could take care of one another and spend together.

“He has since tested negative.”

Melania said she experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely whilst battling the virus.

President Trump spent three nights in a military hospital after announcing on October 2 that he and Melania had tested positive.

To treat the virus, he received an experimental dual antibody therapy developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral remdesivir, as well as the steroid dexamethasone.