Dominic West ‘Couldn’t Resist’ Kissing Lily James During Intimate Roman Outing

The 51-year-old married actor allegedly just can’t help but be affectionate with his ‘The Pursuit of Love’ co-star during their PDA-filled romantic break in the Italian capital.

Married actor Dominic West appears to be falling head over heels in love with Lily James. More details of their intimate Roman outing amid filming break for their movie “The Pursuit of Love” have found their way out online, revealing that Dominic just couldn’t help but be affectionate with her.

“[He] couldn’t resist kissing her neck and stroking her,” a witness of their outing, during which they showed public display of affection, in the Italian capital told The Post. It was said that the alleged lovebirds “visited the nearby church, the Chiesa di Sant’Ignazio, and Dominic placed his hand on Lily’s butt.”

However, despite the cheating rumors, Dominic and his wife Catherine FitzGerald’s marriage is still pretty much alive. Returning to his home in London, the 51-year-old actor put on a united front with Catherine as they kissed for the onlookers and media who gathered out front on Tuesday, October 13. They also handed out a note which read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re still very much together.” It was also signed by both of them individually.

Rumors of him cheating on Catherine, with whom he shares four children together, first emerged when photos of him getting intimate with Lily circulated online. Dominic and Lily were pictured sharing an electric scooter, while he placed his hands around Lily’s waist. Another picture even saw him giving her a kiss on the neck and tenderly touching her hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant.

A friend of Catherine previously claimed that the Irish landscape designer and aristocrat was shocked and devastated after seeing the snaps because she thought that they had a good marriage. “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue,” so the source said at the time.

Meanwhile, the “Baby Driver” actress reportedly split from on-off beau Matt Smith recently after dating for more than five years.