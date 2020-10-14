Doja Cat Is Sexy in See-Through Gown, Kelly Clarkson Glams Up in Silver on Red Carpet

Instagram

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic doesn't stop stars from looking their best in glamorous and sophisticated ensembles while gracing the red carpet for the big event which is held with safety protocols.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is finally here after being postponed from its original date in April. Featuring Kelly Clarkson as the host for her second consecutive year, the big award-giving event in the music industry took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday, October 14.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop stars from looking their best in glamorous and sophisticated ensembles while gracing the red carpet which was done with safety protocols. Among those who looked stunning on the red carpet was Doja Cat. Opting for a see-through purple gown, the “Say So” hitmaker barely left things to the imagination as she only covered her private parts. As for her hair, she sported orange locks which she let fall on her shoulders.

Ty Dolla $ign, meanwhile, opted to dress up in a white shirt which he paired with a long black-and-white cardigan. Completing his look for the night, the “Sucker for Pain” rapper sported black shades. Also going for a black-and-white look was Kane Brown. He chose to be casual in a black hoodie with white patterns and a matching cap with the word “MIRACLE” written in the front.

Host Kelly literally sparkled on the red carpet as she donned a metalic gown that featured fringed sleeves. Cher, meanwhile, further brought glamor to the red carpet as she wore a black mini dress that had gold details around the waist and neckline. Joining others on the red carpet was iconic R&B singer Brandy.

As for Bad Bunny, who will be performing later the night, he arrived in an all-white ensemble that was made of sweatpants, sweatshirt and tennis shoes. Completing his style, he also wore his hair in braids. Bringing girl power on the red carpet was R&B group En Vouge. The iconic girl group, who will celebrate their 30th anniversary with their 1992 anthem “Free Your Mind”, wore all-black outfits except for Cindy Herron, who looked stunning in a red dress.

Featuring performances from Alicia Keys, BTS (Bangtan Boys), Demi Lovato, John Legend, Sia Furler, Brandy feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Luke Combs among others, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards is currently underway.