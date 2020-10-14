Dodgers set record with 11 runs in first inning of Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the first two games of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, but they set out to change that in Game 3 on Wednesday with a record-breaking start.

The Dodgers batted around in the first inning of Game 3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, put up 11 runs, and knocked Braves starter Kyle Wright out of the game.

Corey Seager got the scoring started with an RBI double in the first. Will Smith made it 2-0 with an RBI double. Then the Dodgers really started to roll with two outs. Cody Bellinger walked, Joc Pederson followed with a 3-run home run to make it 5-0, and then Edwin Rios went back-to-back with a solo home run to make it 6-0.