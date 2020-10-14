Details of Priyanka Chopra’s homes from around the world

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is known to juggle her work commitments between Bollywood and Hollywood with enviable ease. Long flights, crazy working hours and jet lag doesn’t deter her from looking her million-dollar best round the clock, no matter what. From all the fortune she’s made with her handwork, Priyanka has bought dream homes in major cities in India and the USA. And once in a while, she’ll give us sneak peeks into her fab houses via Instagram… Here’s a little tour.

Mumbai:

Located at the high-end of Mumbai’s Juhu area, PC’s brought this house when she started to soar high in the Hindi film industry. Facing the beautiful Versova beach, this home is the perfect place for PCJ to unwind after extensive hours on film sets. If you remember, Nick Jonas has posted the most adorable video of Priyanka dancing in the Mumbai rain on this very balcony. Heart-melting.

New York:

No points for guessing. Her penthouse is located in one of the poshest neighbourhoods in Manhattan. From what little we’ve seen of it on social media it’s on the top floor with a view of the famous New York skyline. Creme de la creme, alright.

Los Angeles:

Priyanka and Nick’s love nest in the West Coast is every bit of a Hollywood dream house with a lush backyard, a massive garage for their car collection and of course a huge pool. And it’s great to see how the fun couple has designed their first home together as a place that reflects both their personalities.