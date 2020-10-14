Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.38% By .com

© . Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.38%



.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.48% or 28.0 points to trade at 1158.0 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 2.44% or 260 points to end at 10905 and Oersted A/S (CSE:) was up 2.39% or 24.50 points to 1051.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Lundbeck A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.09% or 6.4 points to trade at 201.0 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 2.33% or 2.24 points to end at 93.78 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 2.07% or 12.0 points to 567.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 79 to 62 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.48% or 28.0 to 1158.0. Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.44% or 260 to 10905. Shares in Oersted A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.39% or 24.50 to 1051.00.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.67% or 0.67 to $40.87 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.58% or 0.67 to hit $43.12 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.55% or 10.45 to trade at $1905.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.03% to 6.3346, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4428.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 93.410.