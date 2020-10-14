Demi Lovato’s Response To Commander In Chief Backlash

“I literally don’t care if this ruins my career.”

So Demi Lovato just released a new song, “Commander in Chief,” to encourage people to vote.

The song is very critical of President Trump, with lyrics like, “Do you gеt off on pain? / We’re not pawns in your game.”

Demi isn’t exactly new to making political statements — she even performed “Confident” at a Hillary Clinton rally in 2016.

However, as Demi posted on her story, there were still plenty of comments criticizing her choice to get political:


Demi Lovato / Via Instagram: @ddlovato

“I hope you realize this makes people that don’t have the same political views feel like they can’t listen to you anymore. We couldn’t care less what you post about, but this song is going too far.”

With the caption, “This is my response to anyone who wants to silence me,” Demi then shared her response to one commenter.


Demi Lovato / Via Instagram: @ddlovato

“You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well? […] I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in, and I’m putting it out — even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day. As much as I would like to be sad that I disappointed you, I’m too busy being bummed that you expect me, a queer Hispanic woman, to silence my views/beliefs in order to please my audience i.e. your family.”

In response to the original commenter writing, “I really hope this doesn’t ruin your career Demetria,” she further added:


Demi Lovato / Via Instagram: @ddlovato

“Literally no one calls me Demetria, and if you do, you’re trying too hard — so calm down.”

Before finishing off with a statement encouraging fans to, “debate and talk about voting”:

Find out more about registering to vote here.

