Demi Lovato Doesn’t Care If Anti-Trump Song Destroys Her Career

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker comes to her own defense as she is facing backlash from some of her fans following the release of her protest song ‘Commander In Chief’.

Demi Lovato is standing by her controversial new single, which attacks U.S. leader Donald Trump, insisting she values “integrity” over record sales.

The singer teamed up with Billie Eilish‘s producer brother, Finneas, to record “Commander In Chief”, which she released without fanfare in America on Tuesday evening (13Oct20). She will perform the hard-hitting song she wrote with Finneas and Julia Michaels, among others, at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

The track’s debut prompted an intense response on Instagram, with some fans slamming the star and suggesting her political stance could “ruin” her career.

One devotee even wrote, “I’m personally ashamed to be a Lovatic right now but no matter how hard it is I’m not letting this song change my feelings about you especially after everything you have helped me with. I really hope this doesn’t ruin your career Demetria.”

Lovato took to social media on Wednesday to respond to her critics, writing, “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that.”

“I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day.”

The lyrics include the lines, “We were taught when we were young / If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some / We won’t give up, stand our ground / We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down / Loud and proud, best believe / We’ll still take knee, while you’re Commander in Chief.”

Along with the release of the song, Lovato is also providing fans information about the voting process and how they can take action via her social media channels.