DeFi Pulse unveils safety ratings to allow users to compare risk By Cointelegraph

In partnership with digital asset modeling platform Gauntlet, the grading tool looks at key factors including user behaviour, collateral volatility, relative collateral liquidity, protocol parameters, and smart contract risk. Each project is then given a risk profile ranking them between 1-100.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) analytics platform DeFi Pulse has launched new safety ratings in alpha to enable users to compare the risks of on-chain protocols. However, the ratings system is still in development and does not factor in all risks, such as smart contract risks.

