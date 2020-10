Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers, who had an extended stay in the Walt Disney World bubble, are in no rush to return to the Orlando property.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Davis was asked if he plans to visit Walt Disney World again, to which he jokingly answered that he and his teammates would boycott if they had to return.

“Probably not. Not for at least two years,” Davis said. “We were even talking about boycotting playing the Orlando Magic for a while.”