David Crosby Claims He Forgot Eddie Van Halen Just Died After Backlash Over ‘Meh’ Tweet

Admitting that his response to a question about his opinion on the late guitarist ‘was not cool,’ the ‘Eight Miles High’ writer said he had ‘no offense intended’ with his controversial tweet.

David Crosby has regretted his recent comment on Eddie Van Halen that has earned him tons of criticism. The singer/songwriter was under fire after he gave a dismissive response to a question about his opinion on the late rocker, simply replying, “Meh …..”

Now, the “Hero” crooner has acknowledged that his comment was made in untimely manner after Eddie’s passing. Returning to Twitter on Tuesday, October 13, the 79-year-old explained that he posted the tweet unaware that the Dutch-born musician had just died, which was likely why fans got exceptionally offended by David’s tweet.

“yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool,” he admitted to his mistake. “…the even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn’t even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut….I do make mistakes …no offense intended.”

David was previously slammed for seemingly dismissing Eddie as one of the all-time great guitar players in rock history with his “Meh” tweet. One of them who clapped back at Eddie was fellow musician Dee Snider who wrote, “Now @thedavidcrosby knows what his eulogy will be from the 100s of millions of @eddievanhalen fans worldwide (and it’s getting close) – ‘Today David Crosby died….Meh.’ ”

Despite the mounting criticism, David didn’t immediately realize why he was hurting Eddie’s fans. “Sorry ..just meant he does not move me much,” he wrote back to a user who said his tweet about Eddie was “rude, unkind and totally lacking empathy.”

Doubling down on his comments, he insisted in another tweet, “Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really …look I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ….and the one time I met he was nice ….and he was talented …meh to me means I don’t care that much ….and I don’t …doesn’t mean he wasn’t good ,he was but not for me.”