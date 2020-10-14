Darius McCrary Exchanges Flirty Messages With Trans Rapper Sidney Starr

WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza

It all starts after the ‘Family Matters’ star takes to his Instagram account to share a video of the ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ star dancing to Llyod’s ‘Base Line’.

Love is apparently in the air between Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr. The “Family Matters” star and the transgender rapper sparked romance rumors after being caught exchanging flirty messages on Instagram.

It all started after Darius took to Instagram to help Sidney promote a video of her dancing to Lloyd‘s “Base Line”. He wrote underneath the clip, “The #[email protected] what’s understood don’t need to be explained xoxoxo … #sidneystarr,” adding several fire emojis to show how much he likes the clip. Sidney caught wind of the post and replied, “Thanks baby baby!!”

From there, their interaction got more flirty. Darius posted on the photo-sharing site a shirtless selfie of him in the bed, writing in the caption, “Goodnight Y’all… xoxo.” The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star was among those liking the photo as she wrote in the comment section, “Sexy daddy goodnight xoxos.” In response, the actor left a string of emojis, including the heart-eyed emoji, leading people to wonder whether they are dating.

Some of his transphobic fans were not having it though, reminding him that Sidney used to be a boy. “Damien he is a boy. damn I’m not watching no more episodes of family matters,” one person said. “you know that’s a whole transmission right?” another asked the actor, while one other user commented, “This is disturbing because you just had a baby my biggest fear is dealing with a DL MAN !!!!”

“Very disappointed,” wrote an online user, who added, “dating an actual woman. Just too much?” There was also someone who chimed in, “this is A MAN! I didn’t know you got down like that.”

Darius has hit back at those critics. He wrote, “Haven’t I always lived like most couldn’t and sum say I shouldn’t.. We know most wish they could up… But don’t know how … #rockstar 4 life.”