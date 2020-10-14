Court Sentences Leaders of Greece’s Golden Dawn to Prison

Before the sentences, defense attorneys had urged the court to consider mitigating circumstances, citing good character, lawful behavior and, in some cases, their clients’ marriages to foreign women.

The party’s leadership was arrested in September 2013, a few days after the killing of Mr. Fyssas — the first a leader of a Greek political party and its members of Parliament were arrested since the fall of the country’s military dictatorship in 1974.

Some of them already served the legal maximum of 18 months in pretrial custody and were then released — that is due to be deducted from their sentences.

After the sentences were announced, the court was to deliberate on whether to suspend any of them, a decision that may not come until Thursday. If the court deems any of those convicted not to be a flight risk, it might allow their sentences to be suspended pending the outcome of their appeals.

Golden Dawn’s fall was as spectacular as its rise. It was catapulted from obscurity into the front line of Greek politics at the peak of the country’s financial crisis in 2012-2013 by tapping into public discontent over austerity measures and a growing influx of migrants.

Mr. Seferiades said a failure by successive governments to alleviate the impact of years of austerity, and by the European Union to find a humane solution to the migration problem, had helped “normalize racist discourse.”

“Everybody knew about Golden Dawn since the ’80s, but there was no political response,” he said, adding that the 2013 crackdown was a reaction to a public outcry over the death of Mr. Fyssas, the rapper. The government “finally reacted because they ran the risk of a social uprising which they could not have handled.”