Conor McGregor ‘accepts’ fight with Dustin Poirier for Jan. 23

A boxing unified welterweight title match between champion Errol Spence Jr. and challenger Danny Garcia is scheduled to take place at AT,amp;T Stadium on Dec. 5 with fans in attendance despite concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Spectators for that event are required to wear masks or other face coverings when not actively eating or drinking. Tickets will be sold in “pods” to allow for social distancing.

McGregor’s message is the latest twist in a saga that began last week when the outspoken Irishman tweeted that he’d be willing to return to the octagon to fight Poirier at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. That show reportedly lost its main event when UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman withdrew from a title defense against Gilbert Burns because of undisclosed injuries.

However, UFC boss Dana White told ESPN earlier on Wednesday that McGregor could take or leave an offer to fight Poirier only on Jan. 23 because of scheduling conflicts. UFC 255 on Nov. 21 and UFC 256 are both expected to showcase a pair of title fights.

UFC 256 is set to feature bantamweight champion Petr Yan (15-1) defending against challenger Aljamain Sterling (19-3). Amanda Nunes (20-4), who holds belts in two divisions, will defend her featherweight strap versus Megan Anderson (11-4-0) if all goes according to White’s plans.

As those who follow eccentric UFC personalities such as McGregor and Jon Jones know, a tweet does not equal a signed agreement to compete. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting the promotion hasn’t yet reached out to Poirier about fighting McGregor in January.