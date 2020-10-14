Clare Crawley Teases “a Bigger Picture” on The Bachelorette

Clare says that “of course” she Googled her potential contestants as she waited to film during quarantine, and while she promises us that Blake Moynes was the only one who actually contacted her before production began (which is technically breaking the rules of the show), she definitely saw something she liked on Dale’s Instagram.

“I was excited to meet Dale,” she says. “Everything that he showed on his social media aligned with my life and what my life looks like now and what I want my life to look like in the future. So I was really excited to see if there was actual chemistry there that you can’t know until you meet somebody.”

Clearly, that chemistry was there, and while we’ll have to wait to find out exactly how her Bachelorette journey ends, there’s one thing we know for sure: Clare is a happy girl.

“I’m very happy,” she says. “I went into this happy, I’m happy now.”

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.