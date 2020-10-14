China opens anti-subsidy probe on U.S. polyvinyl chloride imports By

BEIJING () – China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday it launched an anti-subsidy investigation on polyvinyl chloride imports from the United States starting from Oct. 14.
The launch of the probe followed a call for an investigation made by five Chinese companies on Aug. 18 on behalf of the domestic polyvinyl chloride industry, according to a statement from the ministry.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.