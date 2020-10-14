Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Cute Comment On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who might have joined social media late but once she got on this ride, there was no looking back. Kareena has been keeping her fans updated with awesome posts regularly. Whether it is birthday wishes, family outings, in-house madness or something related to fitness, the actress has a mix of it all on her social media profile. Yesterday, she posted a picture of Taimur Ali Khan with a bat in his hand and captioned it as, “Any place in the IPL? I can play too”.

Well, the adorable caption caught the attention of many including global icon and Bebo’s close friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Priyanka who is currently in Los Angeles, commented on the picture saying, “ In the genes! (followed by a lovestruck emoji).” Kareena’s father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a celebrated cricketer. Sweet, isn’t it?

