Chandler Jones to have season-ending biceps surgery

The Arizona Cardinals will have to tough out the remainder of the 2020 season without one of their best defenders.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that edge rusher Chandler Jones will undergo season-ending biceps surgery, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. The recovery time is expected to be three to four months.
Jones, who suffered the injury during Week 5 against the New York Jets, had previously been seeking non-surgical options to address the issue.
The 30-year-old has recorded one sack, five solo tackles, seven quarterback hits and one fumble recovery this season. He was coming off a career-high 19 sacks in 2019.
Jones is in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals and is set to earn $15.5 million in base salary.
