Cardi B Responds to Leaked Nude Photo: I Used To Be A F*ckin Stripper!!

Cardi B has responded after she accidentally leaked a graphic image of herself onto Instagram after allegedly getting drunk.

Cardi shared it to her Instagram Story before realizing her error.

Here’s is a link to the graphic, NSFW pic.

“Huhhh. Lord. Lord, why the f*ck you have to make me so f*ckin ‘stupid and retarded?” she says in the audio clip. “Why? Why, why, why? You know what? I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party. Because I’m not even gonna think about it.

“I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I’m not. I won’t. It is what it is. Sh*t happened. Um, f*ck it. It’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f*ckin ‘be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mio.”