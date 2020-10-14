Cardi B Accidentally Exposing Boobs While Taking Picture for Offset

WENN

The ‘WAP’ raptress goes on Instagram Live to detail how she leaked her own raunchy pic, after calling herself ‘stupid’ and ‘retarded’ in a voice message on Twitter.

Cardi B almost sent her topless picture to Offset. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has gone on Instagram Live to explain how she accidentally leaked her own raunchy selfie, after addressing it earlier Tuesday, October 13 on her Instagram Stories and Twitter account.

Speaking to her followers, the Bronx femcee revealed that she unintentionally exposed her boobs while trying to take a picture for Offset. She explained that she was speaking with her estranged husband on the phone about how she believed she bruised her lip and wanted to show it to Offset.

“So, I’m taking the f**king picture, right? And then I f**king pressed-I’m seeing that it’s loading,” the 28-year-old star said as she mimicked being panicked. She turned off her phone in an attempt to stop it from being uploaded and then had Offset check to see if the picture went up.

Realizing the damage she had done, Cardi contacted someone on her team that has access to her account to delete it, but it was too late. The image was already saved and reposted online by other social media users.

The photo in question saw the Grammy Award-winning artist lying with her head resting on one of her arms, giving an eyeful of her bare breasts. After rumors swirled that the photo was posted on her account without her knowledge and that she planned to sue over the photo leak, Cardi clarified that it was indeed her own doing, albeit unintentionally. “I did not post no story about me suing nobody ….nobody to be sued for,” Cardi wrote on her Stories, “It was my f**k up…s**t happens.”

She later left a voice message on Twitter to further address her “stupid” mistake. “Lord why the f**k you have to make me so f**king stupid and retarded? Why? Why? Why? Why?” she said in the audio. Saying that she’s “not even gonna beat myself up about it” though, she added, “I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, ok? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not.”

She went on trying to assure herself, “It is what it is. S**t happens. F**k it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f***ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mio.”