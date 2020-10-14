Caitlyn Jenner and JoJo Siwa Lined Up for ‘MTV Cribs’ Revival

WENN

The ‘I Am Cait’ star and the ‘Dance Moms’ alum, along with Kevin McHale and Bradley Simpson, are among the stars who will show off their houses in the upcoming reboot of the MTV classic series.

Caitlyn Jenner and JoJo Siwa are among the stars who will allow cameras into their homes as part of a rebooted version of “MTV Cribs“.

The original show debuted in 2000, with the likes of Destiny’s Child, Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and Mariah Carey all showing off their pads over the years.

Now, the show is set to return later this month (Oct20), with Caitlyn, JoJo, ex-“Glee” star Kevin McHale, British singer Stefflon Don, “Selling Sunset” ‘s Christine Quinn, The Vamps rocker Bradley Simpson, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Alyssa Edwards, and British reality star Gemma Collins among the famous names taking part.

Announcing the new series in a statement to Variety, ViacomCBS executive Craig Orr says, “As we spend more time at home this year, our fascination with where and how others live is growing.”

“MTV Cribs continues to connect our worldwide audiences with their favourite stars as they welcome us into their homes for an exclusive tour. This is pure property porn escapism at its most fabulous.”

Internet sensation JoJo added, “I’m pumped to bring MTV fans into the colourful world of JoJo – complete with my most memorable outfits and the slime game room of my dreams.”

Caitlyn’s episode will include a close up look at her Malibu mansion, as well as some of her favourite wardrobe pieces.

MTV Cribs will debut on the music network’s international channels on 26 October.

Following her divorce from Kris Jenner, Caitlyn has taken a step back from the family’s reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” although she still makes a guest appearance. She got her own show “I Am Cait” but it was called off after two seasons.

She made a cameo appearance as herself on “Transparent” in 2016 and competed on “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” in 2019.