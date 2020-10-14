Broncos running back Melvin Gordon cited for DUI

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has found himself in some trouble this week.

Gordon was cited late Tuesday for driving under the influence, according to court and police documents obtained by Mike Klis of 9News. The two-time Pro Bowler also received a speeding ticket for driving 25-39 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Gordon is slated to appear in Denver County Court for arraignment on Nov. 13, a day before the Broncos are scheduled to fly to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”

Gordon, 27, leads the Broncos in rushing through four games with 65 carries for 281 yards and three touchdowns. He signed a two-year deal with Denver this past offseason after spending the first five years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos enter Week 6 ready to take on a New England Patriots squad who is 2-2 on the season. Gordon enters the week after his best game of the season against the New York Jets, recording 118 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.