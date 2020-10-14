Brittany Cartwight’s Mom Asks for Prayers as She’s Hospitalized Again With Kidney Stones

WENN/Instagram/DJDM

In a video posted on Instagram Stories, Sherri Cartwright admits to having ‘a hard year’ as she returns to hospital just four months after suffering complications from a procedure on her bladder.

Brittany Cartwright‘s mother has ended up in the hospital yet again. Just four months after being placed in the ICU for serious complications from bladder surgery, Sherri Cartwright found herself dealing with some kidney issues. It led her to ask her online followers for prayers.

On Monday, October 12, the mother of the “Vanderpump Rules” star uploaded a video from her hospital bed on her Instagram Story feed. “Well, guys, I’m back in the hospital again. This time, I went septic with my kidneys. I had kidney stones. Can’t pass them,” she kicked start the clip.

“They did a partial operation yesterday. I’m gonna finish some rest in about a week to let everything get cleared up before I have the rest of my surgery,” she went on dishing. “I know one thing, this has been a hard year, definitely, on me and a lot of other people, I’m sure. So, if you all could please say a prayer for me, I really need it.”

Sherri Cartwright asked for prayers as she was dealing with kidney stones.

Sherri was first hospitalized back in June. At that time, Brittany let out a photo of her mom on Instagram Story with a note that read, “Please keep my beautiful mom in your prayers.”Her representative later informed PEOPLE, “Brittany’s mother is currently in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery.”

Fortunately, Sherri made an “amazing recovery”, and her daughter shared the happy news via Instagram in August. Posting a picture of the mother-daughter duo wearing black masks, the wife of Jax Taylor penned, “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has prayed and sent best wishes for my wonderful Mom. She has made an amazing recovery and is doing so so much better.”

“For those of you who don’t know her story, she went in for a bladder surgery, stayed a couple nights in the hospital and was sent home. She was feeling horrible and days later she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery,” the 31-year-old continued. “Her 45 minute surgery turned into 4 1/2 hours. It was the scariest moments and a horrible time to be so far away in California.”

Applauding her mother’s strength, Brittany then noted, “She fought on life support for a couple days and woke up days later with no idea what had happened to her. I flew straight to Kentucky and stayed by her side. She is so strong and has come so far from the first days I stayed with her in the hospital. This was a very scary time but she is bouncing right back!!”