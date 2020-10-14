16 minutes ago
Blue Ribbon’s 2020 preseason SEC predictions
With the start of basketball season a mere 42 days away and practices starting this week, preseason predictions are starting to be revealed.
Chris Dortch’s Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, which is regarded as the “bible” of college basketball for its voluminous information, has three SEC teams ranked in its top 15 nationally entering the season. Tennessee leads the way at No. 5 while Kentucky is 13th and Alabama 14th. Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 overall and is followed by Villanova, Baylor and Virginia.
Blue Ribbon has the Volunteers as the favorites in the SEC race. Defending SEC champion Kentucky is picked second, Alabama third, LSU fourth and Florida fifth.
Florida’s Keyontae Johnson is picked to be the SEC Player of the Year and Kentucky’s BJ Boston is the SEC Newcomer of the Year.
A full listing of Blue Ribbon’s preseason SEC predictions follows:
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. Alabama
4. LSU
5. Florida
6. Ole Miss
7. Auburn
8. Arkansas
9. South Carolina
10. Mississippi State
11. Texas A,amp;M
12. Georgia
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
F-John Fulkerson, SR, Tennessee
F-Trendon Watford, SO, LSU
F-Yves Pons, SR, Tennessee
F-Keyontae Johnson, JR, Florida
G-John Petty, SR, Alabama
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Keyontae Johnson, JR, Florida
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
BJ Boston, FR, Kentucky