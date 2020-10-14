Blackpool hits back at Nicola Sturgeon staycation plea for Scots to avoid the seaside resort

Blackpool has hit back at Nicola Sturgeon’s plea for Scots to stay away from the Lancashire holiday town in a bid to reduce covid cases.

Business leaders have rushed to defend their town’s reputation after the First Minister called on Scots not make their way there for October holidays and for Old Firm fans to abandon plans to watch the Glasgow derby in its seaside pubs.

Sturgeon advised Scots against holidaying in high-risk areas of England and she singled out Blackpool as “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”.

Business leaders in the town which welcomes more than a million Scots a year pointed out they have lower coronavirus rates than many areas of Scotland.

Jane Cole, of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We get 17 million visitors a year to Blackpool and have not seen outbreaks in the rest of the UK from visitors to Blackpool, nor are we experiencing outbreaks within our tourism businesses.

“The rate of Covid-19 in Blackpool currently stands at 218 per 100,000, which is one the lowest in the north-west of England and is also lower than parts of Scotland.

She added: ““Blackpool has stringent Covid secure measures in place. The council visits its hotels, venues and attractions on a regular basis to ensure all are Covid compliant.

Blackpool was one of the first places in the country to establish a team of 60 Covid stewards to ensure people are following social distancing rules.

Cole said there do not appear to be similar problems with visitors from elsewhere in the UK but advised people with coronavirus symptoms to stay away.

Part of the town’s popularity in Scotland stems from the railway expansion in the 1840s, which made the affordable coastal resort an easy reach for Scots, according to tourist organisation Visit Blackpool.

At her daily covid briefing Sturgeon said 342 people who were contacted by Test and Protect in the past week after contracting coronavirus reported travel outside of Scotland, 252 to somewhere else in the UK and 94 to Blackpool.

Sturgeon added: “If you were thinking about going to Blackpool and haven’t booked yet then please do not go this year.

“Even more specifically, because we know this is an issue and I want to be very clear about this, do not travel to Blackpool this weekend to watch the Old Firm match in a pub.

“If you do that, you will be putting yourselves and you will be putting other people at risk.”

Blackpool was placed in the Tier 2 “high” category when new restrictions system came into force in England on Wednesday. This means pubs close at 10pm and not mix with other households indoors.

Large parts of central Scotland are in a localised lockdown that would leave them in the tier three category under the English alert system.