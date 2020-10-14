BitMEX charges send ‘a message’ to global exchanges: Crypto Mom By Cointelegraph

BitMEX charges send ‘a message’ to global exchanges: Crypto Mom
United States Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce — better known as “Crypto Mom” — believes the recent action against BitMEX may be a wake up call for crypto firms.
In an interview with “Unchained Podcast” on Oct. 13, Peirce told host Laura Shin that the recent charges laid against BitMEX by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has put the international crypto industry on notice about U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) regulations.
