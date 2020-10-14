Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Top Country Song

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”

Top Latin Song

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny, “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, “Close To Me”

Illenium & Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. Chvrches, “Here With Me”

Top Christian Song

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”

For King & Country, “God Only Knows”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Top Gospel Song

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Kanye West, “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kanye West, “On God”

Kanye West, “Selah”