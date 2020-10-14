Billboard Music Awards 2020: All The Fashion Looks

With the pandemic era upon us, we’re getting more and more familiar with how award shows now look. Tonight we got slightly more used to it with the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Like the recent Emmys, there was no shortage of fashion at the event. Below, scroll through all of the looks and check back often as we’ll be updating this throughout the show.
Billie Eilish
Kelly Clarkson
Sia
Sheila E.
Matt Sallee of Pentatonix
Scott Hoying of Pentatonix
Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix
Nicole Richie
Alicia Keys
Kane Brown
Let us know in the comments which look is your favorite!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!