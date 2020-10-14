Billboard Music Awards 2020: All The Fashion Looks

With the pandemic era upon us, we’re getting more and more familiar with how award shows now look. Tonight we got slightly more used to it with the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Like the recent Emmys, there was no shortage of fashion at the event. Below, scroll through all of the looks and check back often as we’ll be updating this throughout the show.

Billie Eilish


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson


Kevin Winter / Getty Images


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Sia


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Sheila E.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Matt Sallee of Pentatonix


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Nicole Richie


Kevin Winter / Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Alicia Keys


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kane Brown


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Let us know in the comments which look is your favorite!

