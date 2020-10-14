Biden and Democrats raised record $383 million in Sept for White House bid By

© . FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns in Florida
() – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his party raised a record-shattering $383 million in September for his presidential bid, likely bolstering his financial advantage over President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
The campaign had a staggering $432 million in cash, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said on Twitter.
