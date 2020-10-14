Bhumi Pednekar reveals why she’s turned vegetarian

Bhumi Pednekar is one actress who always has been pretty vocal about her love for the environment. She has also joined several initiatives undertaken for the welfare of nature. Now, the actress decided to make another contribution to a better environment by turning vegetarian.

Bhumi took to social media and issued a statement that read, “For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn’t feel like eating meat anymore. I was never heavy on nonvegetarian, but I took a call in the lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It’s been 6 months and I’m good, guilt-free, and feel physically strong as well.” Take a look at her post below.











Bhumi will next be seen in the horror flick Durgavati which is slated for a digital release on December 11 this year.