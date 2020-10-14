Best Prime Day Monitor Deals 2020: Top Offers, Lowest Prices

Hungry for some Prime Day monitor deals? With Amazon’s huge blowout sale only halfway done, it’s not too late. These Prime Day deals offer big discounts on some of the best monitors you can buy in 2020, and we’ve done the work to find them all for you so you don’t have to search around for the best prices yourself. Whether all you need is a good cheap desktop display or you’re looking to invest in a high-end 4K monitor for your battle station (but still want to save a few bucks, of course), there’s something here for you. Read on to see the hottest Prime day monitor deals that are still live right now:

Today’s best Prime Day monitor deals

Dell S2319NX 23-Inch IPS LED 1080p Monitor

— $90 , was $160

— Lepow Portable IPS Monitor (15.6-Inch, 1080p Full HD)

— $150 , was $220

— BenQ Zowie XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

— $199 , was $289

— LG 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS FreeSync Monitor

— $380 , was $450

— Alienware 25-Inch 1080p 250Hz FreeSync (+ G-Sync Certified) Gaming Monitor

— $385 , was $510

— Lenovo Legion 43-Inch 1200p 144Hz Curved Ultrawide FreeSync Gaming Monitor

— $749 , was $1,199

— Alienware AW3420DW NEW Curved 34 Inch Monitor

— $849, was $1,200

How to choose a computer monitor

If you’re preparing for great Prime Day monitor deals, it’s important to know what you want from a new monitor and to understand some key terminology so you buy the right screen for your needs.

Like with any sales purchase, don’t go over your budget. Stick to it unless it’s a truly unbeatable deal. Generally, if you stay close to your budget and know what you need, you’ll still be happy with the purchase even if something way out of your league looks appealing.

One important consideration is what size do you need? Do you simply need to be able to see a little more in your home office or are you looking to have a huge amount of screen space to have multiple windows open at all times? This may depend on what your work involves.

Similarly, do you need a 4K monitor? If high resolution is everything in your line of work, this will be crucial. If you’re simply typing up some documents and designing some presentations, a 4K screen will be overkill.

Unless, of course, you’re also an avid gamer. If your PC can handle 4K resolutions then you want a gaming monitor that matches those needs. While you’re at it, look for a low refresh rate so that you won’t have to deal with too much lag while playing your favorite games.

Again though, if you just need a monitor for work, a high-end gaming monitor (even when discounted) is probably not worth it. If your work simply involves typing up documents, you should be fine with most any monitor that’s a good price and the right size for your desk.

If you do a lot of photo editing or video editing, it can be worth checking out picture quality to ensure the monitor you’re considering buying has the best image reproduction. Precise temperature and color controls are vital here, as well as the option to save different color profiles. Otherwise, it could affect your work adversely.

Curved monitors may seem appealing because they look cool, but they can make viewing angles a little trickier, so they won’t suit every setup.

Finally, if you want to create a dual monitor set up, make sure you buy matching monitors so your setup looks better overall on your desk.

